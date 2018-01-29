Several People Hospitalized After NW OKC House Fire

Several people were pulled Monday morning from a northwest Oklahoma City house fire.

The fire was reported shortly after 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of NW 1. The fire started at the front of the house.

The home next door to the burning home was evacuated due to how close the fire was to the other home.

Eight people were in the home during the fire and five of the eight are children, fire officials said.

Five people were treated and taken to a local hospital and three are in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is not known.

