1 Dead, Several People Hospitalized After NW OKC House Fire

Several people were pulled Monday morning from a northwest Oklahoma City house fire.

The fire was reported shortly after 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of NW 1st Street. The fire started at the front of the house.

The home next door to the burning home was evacuated due to how close the fire was to the other home.

Eight people were in the home during the fire and four of the eight are children, fire officials said.

Firefighters rescued three people from the home -- one adult and two children. Five people, three adults and two children, were able to get out of the home.

Five people were treated at the scene. Of the five being treated, three were taken to a local hospital and were in critical condition. One adult victim, identified as Calletana Munoz, later died at the hospital.

The cause of the fire is not known. Fire officials said the home did not have a working smoke detector.

