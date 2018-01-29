Victim At Hospital After NW OKC Shooting

A man is recovering Monday morning in a metro hospital after being shot Sunday night at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.

According to police, the victim was shot in the arm before family members took him to the hospital.

Police say the victim got a knock on his door overnight shortly before getting shot.

Investigators describe the wound as non-life-threatening.

There is currently no suspect info available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.