All Lanes Of I-235 Reopen After Road Improvement Closure

OKLAHOMA CITY -

All lanes of Interstate 235 have reopened early Monday after workers moved a railroad bridge above the interstate.

The northbound lanes between N 36 Street and Interstate 44 and the northbound on-ramp from N 36 Street opened Sunday night to traffic.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the southbound lanes reopened. Workers were able to complete this phase of project about 24 hours in advance. 

When the $88 million project is completed, I-235 will hold six lanes of traffic instead of four. 

