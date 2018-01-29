All Lanes Of I-235 Reopen After Road Improvement Closure

After a delay last week, I-235 is set to close from Friday evening to Tuesday morning.

All lanes of Interstate 235 have reopened early Monday after workers moved a railroad bridge above the interstate.

The northbound lanes between N 36 Street and Interstate 44 and the northbound on-ramp from N 36 Street opened Sunday night to traffic.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the southbound lanes reopened. Workers were able to complete this phase of project about 24 hours in advance.

When the $88 million project is completed, I-235 will hold six lanes of traffic instead of four.