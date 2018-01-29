Opening Statements Scheduled In Stanley Majors' Tulsa Murder Tri - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Opening Statements Scheduled In Stanley Majors' Tulsa Murder Trial

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Opening statements are set Monday in the trial of a Tulsa man charged with murder in what the victim's family is calling a hate crime.

Jurors in the Stanley Majors trial will be at the Tulsa County courthouse prior to the trial's 8:30 a.m. start.  The district attorney's office says they'll hear instructions followed by the opening statements.

Majors is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Khalid Jabara, in August 2016. 

Jabara's family says Majors harassed them for years because they're Lebanese Americans.

Jury selection started on January 22nd and the jurors were seated on Friday, January 26th.

Knowing that a lot of attention is expected for this case, the DA's office says the jurors were ordered not to listen, read or watch any type of information related to this case.

The DA's office says the trial should last about two weeks.

