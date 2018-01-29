Police Suspect Search In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Suspect Search In SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are searching for a suspect in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police told News 9, they attempted to do a routine traffic stop, when officers realized the driver had a felony warrant in Murray County.

The driver took off, leading police into a short pursuit.

Officials said the driver took off on foot.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates. 

