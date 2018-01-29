Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 29

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: Dean and Harolds talk about Andre Roberson’s injury, Thunder eighth straight victory, Senior Bowl recap, Coaching moves in Norman and Stillwater, and more.More >>
Russell Westbrook scored 37 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Philadelphia 76ers 122-112 on Sunday night for their eighth straight victory.More >>
