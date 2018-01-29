Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 29 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 29

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:

  • Dean and Harolds take
  • Roberson’s out for the season
  • Thunder defeat 76ers in their eighth straight victory
  • Senior Bowl recap
  • OU hires two new assistant coaches
  • Has OSU closed in on a new defensive coordinator?
  • Steve McGehee live with a thunder update
  • Sooner Basketball: Take down Kansas and lose against Alabama
  • Cowboys come up short on the road
  • TU Basketball: Havoc in the heartland pt. 2
  • Wrestling legend returns to Tulsa
  • NFL Breakdown
  • Super Bowl Picks
  • The guys play the percentages

If you have a viewer question, tweet using the hashtag #OKBlitz or ask on the News 9 Sports Facebook page.

To vote on “Play the Percentages” text Dean or Harold to 79640  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.