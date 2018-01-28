Kentucky: 2 school shooting victims mourned at funerals

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Carnival time is in full swing in New Orleans, and it's not all drunken roguishness and women flashing their breasts for beads.

Not just a drunken revelry: Mardi Gras for kids as well

An 18-year-old southern Indiana man has been arrested on charges alleging he molested 17 children ages 3 to 7 while working at a YMCA and as an elementary school teaching assistant.

Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.

Justice Ginsburg signals her intent to work for years more

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is the highest grossing film of the weekend, but Oscar hopefuls also saw a boost.

Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.

With powerful women behind her, Kesha wows at Grammys

State police say three men and two women have been found dead in a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash.

Seventeen public health schools in the U.S. and Canada are pledging not to accept research money from a new anti-smoking group supported by the tobacco industry.

Government advisers say a device that heats tobacco without burning it has not been shown to reduce risks of tobacco-related diseases.

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

(Ryan Hermens/The Paducah Sun via AP). Tracy Tubbs, left, aunt of Marshall County High School shooting victim Bailey Holt, and Jackie Reid, principal of Sharpe Elementary School in Benton, Ky., where Marshall County High School shooting victim Preston ...

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Friends and relatives of the two 15-year-old students gunned down at a western Kentucky high school have mourned their deaths at separate funeral services.

Student Bailey Nicole Holt died Tuesday at Marshall County High School in Benton, a small rural community. The other student, Preston Ryan Cope, was airlifted to a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital where he was pronounced dead. Holt's funeral was held Sunday at an area church, Twin Lakes Worship Center, and Cope's funeral at the high school's gymnasium.

The teens were in kindergarten together and grew up side by side in their tight-knit community.

At a news conference Saturday, Holt's aunt, Tracy Tubbs, described her as an "old soul" who was simple, easy to love and "the salt of the Earth."

Tubbs said her niece was a "sweatshirt kind of girl" who often wore jeans and Converse shoes, listened to classic rock bands like AC/DC and Van Halen and was a big fan of the Louisville Cardinals college athletic teams.

Jackie Reid, principal of Sharpe Elementary School in Benton who spoke for Cope's family at the news conference, said he was on the school baseball team and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. She described him as "caring, compassionate, had a gentle spirit and the biggest heart." He also loved the outdoors, spending time with his family and learning about history, Reid said.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin had declared Sunday as a statewide day of prayer for the grief-stricken region.

A 15-year-old boy is being held on murder and assault charges in the shooting. Police said 14 students were wounded by gunfire and seven others suffered other injuries when the boy opened fire before classes began.

Marshall County High School reopened its doors Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.