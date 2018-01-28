One Dead After Motorcycle Crash In NW OKC

Authorities confirm one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at Waterloo and Council Sunday afternoon.

Police say the drivers involved were driving in opposite directions on Waterloo. The SUV tried to turn left and did not yield to the passing motorcycle, striking the rider head-on.

The rider was thrown into the ditch and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The identities of both involved have not yet been released.