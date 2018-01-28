One Dead After Motorcycle Crash In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

One Dead After Motorcycle Crash In NW OKC

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities confirm one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at Waterloo and Council Sunday afternoon.

Police say the drivers involved were driving in opposite directions on Waterloo. The SUV tried to turn left and did not yield to the passing motorcycle, striking the rider head-on.

The rider was thrown into the ditch and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The identities of both involved have not yet been released.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
