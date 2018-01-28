Things Looking Good After Second Day Of I-235 Bridge Haul

Construction engineers Sunday used outstanding weather to ferry the second of two mammoth two-million-pound railroad trusses into place above I-235, otherwise known as the Broadway Extension.

The $88 million project is the largest of its kind in state history. When it’s complete, I-235 will go from four lanes to six lanes.

Mary Wheeler and her grandson Marvin skipped church to watch the construction Sunday morning.

“Don’t tell my preacher that, though,” she laughed. “We skipped church this morning to see history because this is actually history in the making and who knows when they’ll do it again.”

I-235 traffic between 36th Street and I-44 has been closed down since 7 p.m. Friday night. Oklahoma Department of Transportation construction engineer Trenton January says I-235 will re-open by 6 a.m. Tuesday.