Things Looking Good After Second Day Of I-235 Bridge Haul - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Things Looking Good After Second Day Of I-235 Bridge Haul

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Construction engineers Sunday used outstanding weather to ferry the second of two mammoth two-million-pound railroad trusses into place above I-235, otherwise known as the Broadway Extension.

The $88 million project is the largest of its kind in state history. When it’s complete, I-235 will go from four lanes to six lanes.

Mary Wheeler and her grandson Marvin skipped church to watch the construction Sunday morning.

“Don’t tell my preacher that, though,” she laughed. “We skipped church this morning to see history because this is actually history in the making and who knows when they’ll do it again.”

I-235 traffic between 36th Street and I-44 has been closed down since 7 p.m. Friday night. Oklahoma Department of Transportation construction engineer Trenton January says I-235 will re-open by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.