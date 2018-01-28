Indiana teaching assistant accused of molesting 17 kids

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

An 18-year-old southern Indiana man has been arrested on charges alleging he molested 17 children ages 3 to 7 while working at a YMCA and as an elementary school teaching assistant.

Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.

Justice Ginsburg signals her intent to work for years more

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is the highest grossing film of the weekend, but Oscar hopefuls also saw a boost.

Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.

With powerful women behind her, Kesha wows at Grammys

State police say three men and two women have been found dead in a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash.

Seventeen public health schools in the U.S. and Canada are pledging not to accept research money from a new anti-smoking group supported by the tobacco industry.

Government advisers say a device that heats tobacco without burning it has not been shown to reduce risks of tobacco-related diseases.

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

Tiny implant opens way to deliver drugs deep into the brain

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - An 18-year-old southern Indiana man has been arrested on charges alleging he molested 17 children ages 3 to 7 while he worked at a YMCA and as an elementary school teaching assistant.

Michael Begin Jr., of Jeffersonville, was charged with two counts of child molestation in October. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Friday that he was filing another 20 counts against him.

"It's possible there are other victims that we're not aware of yet," Mull said.

Authorities say they received reports of more victims after Begin was initially charged. Begin pleaded not guilty to the original charges. His attorney, Jennifer Culotta, says Begin maintains his innocence.

Some victims say they were molested more than once. The abuse allegedly occurred at a YMCA and at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Jeffersonville.

YMCA of Greater Louisville President and CEO Steve Tarver says Begin has been fired. A Greater Clark County Schools representative referred questions to police.

According to court records, the investigation began Sept. 25 when police received reports of a 5-year-old girl being molested at the YMCA. The girl reportedly told her mother that Begin "wouldn't stop putting his hand down her pants while they were on the playground outside."

On Oct. 17, police received reports of two first-graders being molested at Thomas Jefferson Elementary. The two children told their parents that Begin fondled them, and surveillance video captured footage of Begin molesting one of them, according to court records.

Begin was arrested the next day and reportedly told police "he was sorry about what happened."

"He also said he wasn't sure why it happened, and believed it was an error in judgment," records state.

Begin, who was released from jail in October after paying a $10,000 cash bond and being placed on electronic monitoring, is due in court Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.