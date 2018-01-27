First Portion Of I-235 Bridge Moved Successfully

Hundreds of people watched the first phase of the I-235 bridge movement Saturday. The two-part bridge installment is part of the Off-Broadway Oklahoma Department of Transportation project to revamp I-235.

“It was something not usually done,” visitor Sydney Richardson said.

Viewers watched the first major day of work from a lookout point on the eastern side of 50th Street, complete with bleachers and bathrooms.

“It's pretty good and exciting to have this going on here,” Kyle Heying said. "It's about time we see some activity with the new bridge here."

The second truss will be moved a quarter-mile along the highway Sunday morning. Meanwhile, I-235 will remain closed from 36th Street to I-44 until early Tuesday morning.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has been posting updates on Facebook throughout the closure.

“Things have gone great,” ODOT Division Engineer Brian Taylor said. "(It) couldn't have gone better. We expect the same tomorrow."

The viewing area will remain open throughout the closure. ODOT is also providing a live video stream of the process.