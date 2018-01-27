George Replaces Injured Cousins On Team LeBron - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

George Replaces Injured Cousins On Team LeBron

By Associated Press
NEW YORK -

Oklahoma City forward Paul George will replace injured New Orleans center DeMarcus Cousins on Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the decision Saturday, a day after Cousins went down for the season with an Achilles tear. The All-Star Game is Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.

George is averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.17 steals in his first season with the Thunder after seven with Indiana.

Cousins was voted to start and drafted to Team LeBron by captain LeBron James.

