George Replaces Injured Cousins On Team LeBron

Oklahoma City forward Paul George will replace injured New Orleans center DeMarcus Cousins on Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game.More >>
Oklahoma City forward Paul George will replace injured New Orleans center DeMarcus Cousins on Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game.More >>
Carmelo Anthony surpassed the 25,000-point milestone and Russell Westbrook added 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to lift the surging Oklahoma City Thunder to a 121-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons on...More >>
Carmelo Anthony surpassed the 25,000-point milestone and Russell Westbrook added 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to lift the surging Oklahoma City Thunder to a 121-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.More >>
The Cowboys entered the game having won 10 of their last 11 games against Arkansas dating back to 1966. They appeared on their way to making it 11 of 12 on Saturday, but Arkansas used a 12-0 second-half run to take its first lead and then hold on in the closing seconds.More >>
The Cowboys entered the game having won 10 of their last 11 games against Arkansas dating back to 1966. They appeared on their way to making it 11 of 12 on Saturday, but Arkansas used a 12-0 second-half run to take its first lead and then hold on in the closing seconds.More >>
Oklahoma City forward Paul George will replace injured New Orleans center DeMarcus Cousins on Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game.More >>
Oklahoma City forward Paul George will replace injured New Orleans center DeMarcus Cousins on Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!