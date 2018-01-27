Roberson Taken Off On Stretcher With Apparent Knee Injury - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Roberson Taken Off On Stretcher With Apparent Knee Injury

By Associated Press
DETROIT -

Oklahoma City guard Andre Roberson was taken off on a stretcher during Saturday night's game at Detroit after he was unable to reach an alley-oop pass and landed hard on the floor.

It wasn't clear if Roberson slipped or if his left leg gave way as he was beginning his jump, but he sailed through the air and appeared to land on his tailbone or lower back. He remained down on the court for a while, lying on his side as concerned teammates gathered around.

The 26-year-old Roberson was able to sit up while being taken off on the stretcher.

Roberson, in his fifth NBA season, came in averaging 5.0 points per game. He made his 39th start of the season Saturday.

