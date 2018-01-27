'Beetle Bailey' cartoonist Mort Walker dies at 94

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.

New York's most notorious living Russian mobster says he just wants to go back to the motherland.

Notorious Russian mobster says he just wants to go home

What will be different when Sen. Bob Menendez is retried on bribery and fraud counts?.

US Sen. Menendez trial reboot will see something old, new

Five months after Hurricane Harvey damaged thousands of houses in Texas, delinquent mortgage payments have spiked as homeowners deal with mounting bills and insufficient help from insurance and the federal government.

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio says he's always worked with the correct authorities in cases involving sexual assault allegations.

Michigan AG vows to find out who knew what at Michigan State

The Twitter account for conservative TV host Sean Hannity mysteriously had gone offline for a few hours, and the conspiracy theories were flowing.

A family member says comic strip artist Mort Walker, who tickled newspaper readers with the antics of the lazy Army private "Beetle Bailey," has died at age 94.

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2010 file photo, Mort Walker, the artist and author of the Beetle Bailey comic strip, looks over notes and documents in his studio in Stamford, Conn. On Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, a family member said the ...

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2010 file photo, Beetle Bailey comic strips that will be published in the coming weeks rest on a desk in the studio of creator Mort Walker in Stamford, Conn. On Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, a family member s...

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2010 file photo, Mort Walker, the artist and author of the Beetle Bailey comic strip, stands in his studio in Stamford, Conn. On Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, a family member said the comic strip artist has d...

By LYNN ELBER

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Comic strip artist Mort Walker, a World War II veteran who satirized the Army and tickled millions of newspaper readers with the antics of the lazy private "Beetle Bailey," died Saturday. He was 94.

Walker died at his home in Stamford, Connecticut, said Greg Walker, his eldest son and a collaborator. His father's advanced age was the cause of death, he said.

Walker began publishing cartoons at age 11 and was involved with more than a half-dozen comic strips in his career, including "Hi and Lois," ''Boner's Ark" and "Sam & Silo." But he found his greatest success drawing slacker Beetle, his hot-tempered sergeant and the rest of the gang at fictional Camp Swampy for nearly 70 years.

The character that was to become Beetle Bailey made his debut as Spider in Walker's cartoons published by the Saturday Evening Post in the late 1940s. Walker changed Spider's name and launched "Beetle Bailey" as a college humor strip in 1950.

At first the strip failed to attract readers and King Features Syndicate considered dropping it after just six months, Walker said in a 2000 interview with The Associated Press. The syndicate suggested Beetle join the Army after the start of the Korean War, Walker said.

"I was kind of against it because after World War II, Bill Mauldin and Sad Sack were fading away," he said. But his misgivings were overcome and Beetle "enlisted" in 1951.

Walker attributed the success of the strip to Beetle's indolence and reluctance to follow authority.

"Most people are sort of against authority," he said. "Here's Beetle always challenging authority. I think people relate to it."

"Beetle Bailey" led to spin-off comic strip "Hi and Lois," which he created with Dik Browne, in 1954. The premise was that Beetle went home on furlough to visit his sister Lois and brother-in-law Hi.

Fellow cartoonists remembered Walker on Saturday as a pleasant man who adored his fans. Bill Morrison, president of the National Cartoonists Society, called Walker the definition of "cartoonist" in a post on the society's website.

"He lived and breathed the art every day of his life. He will be sorely missed by his friends in the NCS and by a world of comic strip fans," Morrison said.

Fellow cartoonist Mark Evanier said on his website that Walker was "delightful to be around and always willing to draw Beetle or Sarge for any of his fans. He sure had a lot of them."

"Beetle Bailey," which appeared in as many as 1,800 newspapers, sometimes sparked controversy. The Tokyo editions of the military newspaper Stars & Stripes dropped it in 1954 for fear that it would encourage disrespect of its officers. But ensuing media coverage spurred more than 100 newspapers to add the strip.

Shortly after President Bill Clinton took office, Walker drew a strip suggesting that the draft be retroactive in order to send Clinton to Vietnam. Walker said he received hundreds of angry letters from Clinton supporters.

For years, Walker drew Camp Swampy's highest-ranking officer, Gen. Amos Halftrack, ogling his well-endowed secretary, Miss Buxley. Feminist groups claimed the strip made light of sexual harassment, and Walker said the syndicate wanted him to write out the lecherous general.

That wasn't feasible because the general was such a fixture in the strip, Greg Walker said Saturday. His father solved the problem in 1997 by sending Halftrack to sensitivity training.

"That became a whole theme that we could use," said Greg Walker, who with his brother, Brian, intends to carry on his father's work. Both have worked in the family business for decades.

"Beetle Bailey" also featured one of the first African-American characters to be added to a white cast in an established comic strip. ("Peanuts" had added the character of Franklin in 1968.) Lt. Jack Flap debuted in the comic strip's panels in 1970.

In a 2002 interview, Walker said that comics are filled with stereotypes and he likes to find humor in all characters.

"I like to keep doing something new and different, so people can't say I'm doing the same thing all the time. I like to challenge myself," he said.

Walker also created "Boner's Ark" in 1968 using his given first name, Addison, as his pen name, and "Sam & Silo" with Jerry Dumas in 1977. He was the writer of "Mrs. Fitz's Flats" with Frank Roberge.

In 1974, he founded the International Museum of Cartoon Art in Connecticut to preserve and honor the art of comics. It moved twice before closing in 2002 in Boca Raton, Florida. Walker changed the name to the National Cartoon Museum and announced in 2005 plans to relocate to the Empire State Building in New York. But the following year, the deal to use that space fell through.

In 2000, Walker was honored at the Pentagon with the Army's highest civilian award - the Distinguished Civilian Service award - for his work, his military service and his contribution to a new military memorial.

He also developed a reputation for helping aspiring cartoonists with advice.

"I make friends for people," he said.

Addison Morton Walker was born Sept. 3, 1923, in El Dorado, Kansas, and grew up in Kansas City, Missouri.

In 1943 he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in Europe during World II. He was discharged as a first lieutenant, graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia and pursued a career as a cartoonist in New York.

Walker most recently oversaw the work of the staff at his Stamford studio, Comicana.

Besides sons Greg and Brian, Walker is survived by his second wife, Catherine; daughters Polly Blackstock and Margie Walker Hauer; sons Neal and Roger Walker; stepdaughters Whitney Prentice and Priscilla Prentice Campbell and several grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private.

