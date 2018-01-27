Sooners Drop Third Of Last 4 With 80-73 Loss To Alabama

The Sooners were coming off a huge win against Kansas but couldn't keep the momentum against Alabama's stingy defense. Trae Young struggled to find open looks all afternoon, and the rest of Oklahoma's offense couldn't make up the difference.More >>
The Sooners were coming off a huge win against Kansas but couldn't keep the momentum against Alabama's stingy defense. Trae Young struggled to find open looks all afternoon, and the rest of Oklahoma's offense couldn't make up the difference.More >>
Baker Mayfield is firing back at critics and winning the perception war at the Senior Bowl this week.More >>
Baker Mayfield is firing back at critics and winning the perception war at the Senior Bowl this week.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
The Sooners were coming off a huge win against Kansas but couldn't keep the momentum against Alabama's stingy defense. Trae Young struggled to find open looks all afternoon, and the rest of Oklahoma's offense couldn't make up the difference.More >>
The Sooners were coming off a huge win against Kansas but couldn't keep the momentum against Alabama's stingy defense. Trae Young struggled to find open looks all afternoon, and the rest of Oklahoma's offense couldn't make up the difference.More >>
Smart said he cut his hand while hitting a picture frame in his hotel room.More >>
Smart said he cut his hand while hitting a picture frame in his hotel room.More >>
OSU hoops is still winless on the road but can change that in a non-conference matchup Saturday.More >>
OSU hoops is still winless on the road but can change that in a non-conference matchup Saturday.More >>
Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant are reunited on a seemingly overpowered Team LeBron, will Team Curry's shooting be enough to keep up?More >>
Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant are reunited on a seemingly overpowered Team LeBron, will Team Curry's shooting be enough to keep up?More >>