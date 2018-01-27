3 ex-bank tellers sentenced to prison for embezzling $427k

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Federal prosecutors say three former tellers have been sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $427,000 from the Elk City bank they worked at.

Prosecutors say Breanna Lashea Vinson, Shanquaie Stevenson and Kayla Rene Jackson were each sentenced this week to 18 months in prison for conspiring to embezzle funds from Great Plains National Bank.

U.S. District Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange also ordered them to pay restitution to the bank and an insurance company. They'll also be on supervised release for two years after their release from prison.

The women pleaded guilty last August to embezzling the money from 2014 to 2016.

Prosecutors say the women admitted that they routinely stole cash from the bank's vault or teller drawers and created false vault balancing sheets to hide the missing money.

