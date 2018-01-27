Lawyers say condemned killer early victim of opioid epidemic

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.

Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.

New York's most notorious living Russian mobster says he just wants to go back to the motherland.

New York's most notorious living Russian mobster says he just wants to go back to the motherland.

Notorious Russian mobster says he just wants to go home

Notorious Russian mobster says he just wants to go home

What will be different when Sen. Bob Menendez is retried on bribery and fraud counts?.

What will be different when Sen. Bob Menendez is retried on bribery and fraud counts?.

US Sen. Menendez trial reboot will see something old, new

US Sen. Menendez trial reboot will see something old, new

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.

Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she...

Justice Ginsburg signals her intent to work for years more

Justice Ginsburg signals her intent to work for years more

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio says he's always worked with the correct authorities in cases involving sexual assault allegations.

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio says he's always worked with the correct authorities in cases involving sexual assault allegations.

Michigan AG vows to find out who knew what at Michigan State

Michigan AG vows to find out who knew what at Michigan State

The Twitter account for conservative TV host Sean Hannity mysteriously had gone offline for a few hours, and the conspiracy theories were flowing.

The Twitter account for conservative TV host Sean Hannity mysteriously had gone offline for a few hours, and the conspiracy theories were flowing.

A family member says comic strip artist Mort Walker, who tickled newspaper readers with the antics of the lazy Army private "Beetle Bailey," has died at age 94.

A family member says comic strip artist Mort Walker, who tickled newspaper readers with the antics of the lazy Army private "Beetle Bailey," has died at age 94.

Five months after Hurricane Harvey damaged thousands of houses in Texas, delinquent mortgage payments have spiked as homeowners deal with mounting bills and insufficient help from insurance and the federal government.

Five months after Hurricane Harvey damaged thousands of houses in Texas, delinquent mortgage payments have spiked as homeowners deal with mounting bills and insufficient help from insurance and the federal government.

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, convicted of fatally stabbing Fred Hicks in 1997 i...

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich should consider his fight against the state's deadly opioid epidemic when deciding whether to spare a condemned killer whose life spiraled out of control after becoming addicted to painkillers, say attorneys trying to stop the killer's execution less than three weeks from now.

Death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts was doing fine until he was inappropriately prescribed painkillers for a work injury in the mid-1990s, according to documents provided Kasich by federal public defender Erin Barnhart.

"We know now just how devastating and deadly opioid addiction can be, and our government officials are rightly working to combat this epidemic on several fronts," Barnhart wrote Kasich last year.

Tibbetts deserves mercy because of "his addiction and unanswered requests for help with his struggle," Barnhart wrote.

The Ohio Parole Board voted 11-1 last year against clemency for Tibbetts. Kasich, who has the final say, is expected to announce his decision soon.

Drug overdoses killed a record 4,050 Ohioans in 2016. Kasich has pushed several initiatives to slow painkiller prescribing by doctors.

Tibbetts, 60, was sentenced to die for stabbing Fred Hicks to death at Hicks' Cincinnati home in 1997. Tibbetts also received life imprisonment for fatally beating and stabbing his wife, 42-year-old Judith Crawford, during an argument that same day over Tibbetts' crack cocaine habit.

The 67-year-old Hicks had hired Crawford as a caretaker and allowed the couple to stay with him.

Tibbetts is not deserving of clemency in part because Hicks' killing was "particularly senseless and gratuitous," the parole board said in its decision last year.

One board member believed that life without parole was warranted because Tibbetts' circumstances from the day he was born presented a "recipe for a disaster," according to the report. The board member also noted that Tibbetts' requests for help with mental health and substance abuse issues were routinely met with inadequate responses from social service agencies and other professionals.

Tibbetts' lawyers have long argued his traumatic and chaotic childhood played a role in his criminal behavior.

In the new arguments presented to the governor, psychologists who examined Tibbetts say the opioid prescriptions he received in the 1990s furthered his problems.

"Tibbetts' is a sad case of someone who was strongly biologically predisposed to drug and alcohol problems," Bob Stinson, a Columbus psychologist and chemical dependency counselor, told Kasich in an Aug. 13 letter. "His significant trauma history almost guaranteed problems would materialize in his own life."

Hamilton County prosecutors have argued that Tibbetts' background doesn't outweigh his crimes. That included stabbing Crawford after he'd already beaten her to death, then repeatedly stabbing Hicks, a "sick, defenseless, hearing-impaired man in whose home Tibbetts lived," they told the parole board.

"In nearly every case this board reviews, inmates assert that their poor childhoods, drugs, or some other reason mitigate their actions," Ron Springman, an assistant Hamilton County prosecutor, told the board in a 2017 filing. "The mitigation in this case does not overcome the brutality of these murders."

___

Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.