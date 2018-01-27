Crews Called To House Fire In Southwest OKC

Crews battled a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City, Saturday morning.

Fire officials arrived at the scene just east of the Will Rogers Expressway, near SW 44th & Independence Avenue around 9:00 a.m. Heavy flames and smoke were visible upon firefighters' arrival.

Crews performed a primary and secondary search of the home, and found no one inside.

A cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information.