FBI Seeking Suspect Who Knocked Over SW OKC Bank

A man walked into the Bank of America at SW 89th and Western just before 5 p.m. today and robbed it, the FBI announced late Friday.

The suspect is described as a black male, about six feet to six feet two inches tall. He's believed to be in his late 20's or early 30's with a thin build. He wore a thin beard and mustache, as well as a black beanie, light grey zip-up jacket over a light grey shirt, and dark blue jeans.

Authorities said he passed a note to a teller demanding money while implying but never revealing a weapon.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact the Oklahoma City office of the FBI at 405-290-7770.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for robbing a member bank.