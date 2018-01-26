I-235 Goes Dark Throughout The Weekend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

I-235 Goes Dark Throughout The Weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The largest piece of the largest highway construction project in state history is about to be moved into place this weekend on I-235.

Otherwise known as Broadway Extension, I-235 between N 36th Street and I-44 is closed, at least through the weekend. The $88 million project will expand that span of I-235 from four to six lanes. Contractors are moving two two-million-pound railroad trusses into place across I-235.

“It’s going to serve us way into the future,” said Oklahoma Department of Transportation division manager Brian Taylor. “The existing interchange is a cloverleaf now, and the cloverleafs worked really good a long time ago. But they really break down at 50,000 vehicles a day and we’re double that.”

You can view the construction progress here.

