I-235 Goes Dark Throughout The Weekend

The largest piece of the largest highway construction project in state history is about to be moved into place this weekend on I-235.

Otherwise known as Broadway Extension, I-235 between N 36th Street and I-44 is closed, at least through the weekend. The $88 million project will expand that span of I-235 from four to six lanes. Contractors are moving two two-million-pound railroad trusses into place across I-235.

“It’s going to serve us way into the future,” said Oklahoma Department of Transportation division manager Brian Taylor. “The existing interchange is a cloverleaf now, and the cloverleafs worked really good a long time ago. But they really break down at 50,000 vehicles a day and we’re double that.”

You can view the construction progress here.