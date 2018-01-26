MMA Instructor Wants Off Sex Offender Registry

Some parents reached out to us, concerned that a Mixed Martial Arts instructor in Yukon was working with children, even though he is a registered sex offender. So we checked it out.

18 years ago, MMA fighter and instructor Eric Benton admits he made some mistakes. He served his time, but he says he's still paying for his crimes.

In the Cage, Benton was unstoppable. Working with people with Parkinson's Disease he shows patience and compassion. But when class is over and the gym goes quiet, his ghosts return.

"No. I'm still…still taking punishment. Still taking blows. You know?" Benton said, fighting back tears.

Back in December of 2000, when he was 28-years old and living in Kansas, Benton met a girl. He says he thought she was older. Turns out she was under-age and he was convicted of indecent liberties with a child.

Back then Benton's life was all about boozing and brawling. He got out jail, put down the bottle and put on the gloves; competing nationally and with his wife, opening up a gym.

"He served his time and he hasn't been in trouble in 20 years," Tamara Benton said.

"I've made mistakes,” Erik Benton added. “And I've done my time. Try to be the best man I can be."

But this keeps coming back to haunt him. He was placed on the sex offender registry for 10-years in Kansas, but because he moved to Oklahoma and the law is worded differently here, Benton is on the registry for life. It's cost him customers and friends

"They say that it's embarrassing to be our friend and it's a burden to stick up for us," Mrs. Benton said.

Erik Benton added, "There's times when I want to quit. Just give up. Go back to the old lifestyle but I look at how much it helps the people that come reaching out."

The Bentons say Erik never trains with kids. Children train in a different building, and the Benton’s are trying to get Erik off the sex offender registry. But lawyers are expensive. And, even for a long time fighter, this fight is exhausting.

"It's like the better I do the harder they come at us," Mr. Benton said. "I'm not the man I was then. I can strongly say that people that know me, they know what kind of man I am."