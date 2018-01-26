Metro HS Student Arrested For Snapchat Blackmail - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Metro HS Student Arrested For Snapchat Blackmail

Posted: Updated:
A 17-year-old student at Carl Albert High School has been arrested for sharing nude pictures of classmates online and trying to blackmail the school. A 17-year-old student at Carl Albert High School has been arrested for sharing nude pictures of classmates online and trying to blackmail the school.
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

A 17-year-old student at Carl Albert High School has been arrested for sharing nude pictures of classmates online and trying to blackmail the school.

In October, a student told school administrators a compromising picture of her was being shared online at school.

Carl Albert High School turned off its Wi-Fi as a result.

Read Related Story: Student Wi-Fi Cut At Metro Schools While Police Investigation Continues

According to police, the suspect threatened to send out more pictures using his Snapchat account if the Wi-Fi wasn’t turned back on.

Police say he followed through on the threat and continued to release more pictures while police were investigating.

“We spent numerous man hour trying to run this student down,” said Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes.

Since the victims in those photos were under 18, the 17-year-old was arrested for transmission of child porn. He’s also accused of blackmail.

Chief Clabes said the case should be a reminder to any student of the consequences of sharing too much.

“Once you share it, it becomes public. It’s out there forever. You can’t take it back,” said Chief Clabes.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.