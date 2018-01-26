Metro HS Student Arrested For Snapchat Blackmail

A 17-year-old student at Carl Albert High School has been arrested for sharing nude pictures of classmates online and trying to blackmail the school.

In October, a student told school administrators a compromising picture of her was being shared online at school.

Carl Albert High School turned off its Wi-Fi as a result.

According to police, the suspect threatened to send out more pictures using his Snapchat account if the Wi-Fi wasn’t turned back on.

Police say he followed through on the threat and continued to release more pictures while police were investigating.

“We spent numerous man hour trying to run this student down,” said Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes.

Since the victims in those photos were under 18, the 17-year-old was arrested for transmission of child porn. He’s also accused of blackmail.

Chief Clabes said the case should be a reminder to any student of the consequences of sharing too much.

“Once you share it, it becomes public. It’s out there forever. You can’t take it back,” said Chief Clabes.