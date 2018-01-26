Governor: Military drone maker, 350 jobs coming to Oklahoma

By The Associated Press



OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A defense contractor plans to open offices in Oklahoma where it will design and build jet-powered drones and employ more than 350 workers over the next several years.

Gov. Mary Fallin announced Friday that California-based Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will open administrative, engineering and production facilities in Oklahoma City.

The company will initially operate out of a facility near Tinker Air Force Base and focus on engineering and production planning. In six months, the company wants to move into a 75,000 square-foot facility.

Kratos announced earlier this month that it had secured a $93 million contract to supply target drones to the Army.

Fallin said landing a firm like Kratos shows the strength of the aerospace and defense industries in Oklahoma.

