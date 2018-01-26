Suspect Wanted For Crash That Killed Two Yukon Teens

The impacted vehicle’s 19-year-old passengers, Sean Tucker and Luke Ross were killed in the crash.

Oklahoma City Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for David Cochlin for two counts of murder in the second degree, DUI involving death, speeding and failure to stop for a stop sign.

A suspect is wanted for murder complaints in a fiery crash that killed two Yukon teens last month.

Oklahoma City Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for David Cochlin for two counts of murder in the second degree, DUI involving death, speeding and failure to stop for a stop sign.

On December 15, Cochlin’s car hit another vehicle at a stop sign near NW 150th and Mustang Road.

The impacted vehicle’s 19-year-old passengers, Sean Tucker and Luke Ross were killed in the crash.

Read Related Story: Arrest Warrant Issued In Connection With NW OKC Double Fatality Crash

Emily Wacker lives right next to the intersection and says she’ll never forget it.

“I looked out my window and two cars were on fire. I called 911 and ran out here and the flames were very high,” Wacker said.

Investigators collected blood samples from Cochlin, examined crashed details, and even went back to the sushi restaurant he had been drinking at before the crash.

“At impact the vehicle was traveling at approximately 100 miles per hour. The speed limit out there is 45 miles per hour,” Sgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police said.

According to Knight, Cochlin’s blood alcohol content was two and a half times the legal limit at the time.

As Cochlin recovered from his injuries, the victims’ parents began to mourn.

Luke’s father told News 9 off camera his family is healing through faith, community and time.

Read Related Story: Metro Community Mourns Two Teens Killed In Crash

He wishes the best for the suspect’s family, and thanks law enforcement for their investigation.

According to family, the victims were on the way to Cochlin’s house just before the crash, as they were friends with his son.

At the scene of the crash there is now a memorial is now in place for the young men.