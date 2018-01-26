Marcus Smart Out Two Weeks After Fighting Hotel Decor

The Boston Celtics will be without guard Marcus Smart for approximately two weeks, after the 23-year-old injured his right hand while hitting a picture frame.

The Celtics announced that Smart suffered lacerations to his hand prior to Wednesday's game against the Clippers, and doctors determined that he would be out about two weeks. Smart then tweeted an apology for the incident, adding the detail that he suffered the injury by taking a swipe at and hitting a picture frame on the wall.

I want to take this time to express my sincerest apologies to my teammates, coaches, and most of all the amazing Boston Celtics fans. I'm embarrassed and disappointed in my actions. I swiped at and hit a picture frame on the wall. I feel like I let all y'all down — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 26, 2018

I promise I will learn from this situation and come back better than ever. I love y'all and I truly appreciate all the support — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 26, 2018

Smart is averaging 10.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Celtics this season and is a key contributor off the bench. His minutes will likely be replaced by Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin.