Tulsa Native, Pro Wrestler Bill Goldberg One Of Many Inducted Into TPS Hall Of Fame

Tulsa Public Schools Hall of Fame inducted 14 new members today. The most notable name was former Edison Eagle, NFL defensive lineman, and professional wrestling superstar Goldberg.

"This place brings back so many memories, and they're all good - except for the wrestling memory that I had, I was handed the key to the city, the match started and I think 45 seconds later I was on a gurney on the way to the hospital, which ended the match kind quickly, but other than that I got great memories of being in Tulsa," Goldberg said.

Other big names include Granville Liggins, Etan Thomas and Jonita Ford Criddle, among many outstanding others.

