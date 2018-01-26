1 Transported Following A Shooting In SE OKC

Police are investigating following a shooting in SE Oklahoma City, Friday afternoon.

Police are investigating following a shooting in SE Oklahoma City, Friday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 1:00 p.m. at 1000 SE 15th Street, near the 7-Eleven in the area.

One victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. That person was transported to a local hospital.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the victim's name has not been released.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.