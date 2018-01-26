Death of 'Storm Chasers' star under review in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Authorities in Puerto Rico are trying to determine the cause of death of a reality TV star found on board a cruise ship during a stop in the U.S. island territory.

Joel Taylor starred on the Discovery Channel series "Storm Chasers." The 38-year-old was found unresponsive on the Harmony of the Seas during a seven-day trip that started in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Puerto Rico coroner spokeswoman Karixia Ortiz said Friday that the cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy was done earlier but officials are awaiting toxicology results.

She said there were no signs of violence when he was found by a travel companion Tuesday.

Discovery said Taylor would be remembered as an "incredible meteorologist" and a key member of the team that chased tornadoes in the show.

