Cecile Richards stepping down as Planned Parenthood leader

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

The family of an Arizona rancher who was killed by police during the armed occupation of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon is suing the U.S. government, police and others.

New Jersey father of 5 whose T-shirt saying 'In Need of Kidney' went viral receives lifesaving transplant from stranger; donor calls decision 'no-brainer'.

Man gets surgery after 'In Need of Kidney' shirt goes viral

Cecile Richards, who led Planned Parenthood through 12 tumultuous years, says she is stepping down as president.

The legal battles surrounding President Donald Trump's commission to investigate voter fraud continue even though it has been disbanded, with a lawsuit seeking information about the panel's interaction with two federal agencies.

The outdoor gear industry brings its biggest winter marketplace to Denver facing slipping sales and shifting U.S. consumer habits.

US trade court rules against Boeing, says American giant wasn't harmed by competition from Canada's Bombardier.

US trade court rules against Boeing in dispute with Canada

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The Latest: Dantonio defends himself in brief statement

The legal battle to claim the body of Charles Manson is going back to court.

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

Michigan State University's governing board plans its first meeting since the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon amid an outcry over the school's handling of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Cecile Richards, who led Planned Parenthood through 12 tumultuous years, is stepping down as its president.

Under her leadership, the organization gained in membership, donor support and political clout but found itself in constant conflict with social conservatives for its role as the leading abortion provider in the United States.

The organization provides a range of health services at clinics nationwide, including birth control, cancer screenings and tests for sexually transmitted diseases. Republicans in Congress tried repeatedly to cut off federal funding that helps subsidize Planned Parenthood's services to some patients, and several congressional committees investigated the organization's role in providing post-abortion fetal tissue to researchers.

In a statement Friday, Richards said she would remain engaged in political activism ahead of the November elections.

"There has never been a better moment to be an activist," said Richards, who was a featured speaker in Las Vegas at one of last weekend's largest women's marches.

Richards, 60, is the daughter of former Texas Gov. Ann Richards. Before joining Planned Parenthood, she was a union organizer and deputy chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, among other roles.

Reaction to Richards' announcement reflected the divisive nature of the debate over Planned Parenthood's role.

Pelosi, the House minority leader, hailed her as "a portrait of energy, intellect, and determination" whose impact transcended reproductive rights.

"As an organizer, activist, and leader, Cecile has helped launch a nationwide movement to defend and advance women's rights, and in doing so, she has inspired countless women to march, vote, run, and win." Pelosi said.

Anti-abortion activists seized the occasion to demonize Richards.

Her legacy "is one of death and destruction," said Kristin Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America. "She leaves broken lives in her wake."

Many of the key battles for Richards and Planned Parenthood were waged in Congress, where Republicans repeatedly, though unsuccessfully, sought ways to cut off its federal funding. GOP lawmakers also organized multiple investigative committees after anti-abortion activists released secretly recorded videos in 2015 that they said showed Planned Parenthood employees illegally selling fetal tissue for profit. Planned Parenthood emphatically denied that claim.

Thus far there's been no formal finding by Congress of wrongdoing by the organization, but the dispute over the allegations is not settled. Justice Department officials confirmed in December that the department was considering investigations related to the transfer of fetal tissue.

There was no immediate word of a possible successor to Richards. Planned Parenthood said it would be announcing future plans after a meeting of its board of directors next week.

Planned Parenthood said Richards helped grow its base of supporters from 3 million to 11 million and build its donor base to its largest ever. She oversaw a notable expansion of services to LGBT people, including sharp increases in HIV testing and the provision of hormone therapy for transgender patients.

Richards' resignation precedes the scheduled publication of her memoir, "Make Trouble," in April.

