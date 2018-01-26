Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in Broken Arrow - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in Broken Arrow

Posted: Updated:

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man and woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a gated community near Tulsa.

Broken Arrow police responded to the home Thursday morning after a neighbor reported hearing a loud "pop." Police say officers entered the home after they were unable to make contact with anyone in the residence.

Once inside, officers found the pair dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police say a small pistol was located near their bodies.

Police have not yet released the names of the man or woman, pending notification of their relatives.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.