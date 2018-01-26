Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man and woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a gated community near Tulsa.

Broken Arrow police responded to the home Thursday morning after a neighbor reported hearing a loud "pop." Police say officers entered the home after they were unable to make contact with anyone in the residence.

Once inside, officers found the pair dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police say a small pistol was located near their bodies.

Police have not yet released the names of the man or woman, pending notification of their relatives.

