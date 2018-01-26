President Trump Imposes Tariff On Solar Panels

Just days after the president signed off on new tariffs on solar energy parts from overseas, the solar industry is holding its breath.

Those solar companies are hoping these new trade barriers don't cloud their business.

The president's new tariffs apply to imported parts and components of solar energy, things like panels and mounting equipment.

He said it was in response to requests from members of the solar industry who say imports from countries like China were hurting business, but other members of that same industry say the tariffs will drive up prices and cost jobs.

Here in Oklahoma, companies say there could be a rise in prices but most are waiting to see what happens.

Oklahoma only has a few solar farms but most of our solar power is limited to homes or offices despite have an average of 260 days of sunshine each year.