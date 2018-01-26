ODOT To Shut Down I-235 Friday Night

After a delay last week, I-235 is set to close from Friday evening to Tuesday morning.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the prep work will get underway to move these massive trusses inch by inch into place along Interstate 235.

ODOT's Terri Angier said while Mother Nature delayed their work last week, they're determined to work with the weather this time.

The process will be slow going as crews work to transfer each part -- each one spanning a football field in length.

Work will shut down traffic from just south of Interstate 44 to N 36th Street. The area is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

This part of the project is huge, accounting for $30 million out of the $88 million project.