9/11 museum marks 25th anniversary of 1993 WTC bombing

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Emotional residents are trickling back to the California coastal town that was devastated two weeks ago by mudslides that killed at least 21 people and destroyed more than a hundred homes.

Emotional residents are trickling back to the California coastal town that was devastated two weeks ago by mudslides that killed at least 21 people and destroyed more than a hundred homes.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum has announced the opening of a special installation to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 truck bombing of the World Trade Center.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum has announced the opening of a special installation to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 truck bombing of the World Trade Center.

Grumpy Cat has won some scratch. A California jury gave the furry frown queen more than $700,000 this week in a federal lawsuit over the use of her identity.

Grumpy Cat has won some scratch. A California jury gave the furry frown queen more than $700,000 this week in a federal lawsuit over the use of her identity.

The owner of a $300,000 Ferrari is suing a Florida resort whose valet mistakenly gave the keys to a young man trying to impress his date.

The owner of a $300,000 Ferrari is suing a Florida resort whose valet mistakenly gave the keys to a young man trying to impress his date.

A former personal assistant for Harvey Weinstein is alleging in a federal lawsuit that she was forced to work in a hostile environment and given tasks like cleaning up after Weinstein's sexual encounters.

A former personal assistant for Harvey Weinstein is alleging in a federal lawsuit that she was forced to work in a hostile environment and given tasks like cleaning up after Weinstein's sexual encounters.

Comcast is hoping for a big TV windfall from the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

Comcast is hoping for a big TV windfall from the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

The outdoor gear industry brings its biggest winter marketplace to Denver facing slipping sales and shifting U.S. consumer habits.

The outdoor gear industry brings its biggest winter marketplace to Denver facing slipping sales and shifting U.S. consumer habits.

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

Some are likening Michigan State University to Penn State University amid the sexual abuse scandal the school is facing.

Some are likening Michigan State University to Penn State University amid the sexual abuse scandal the school is facing.

NEW YORK (AP) - The National September 11 Memorial & Museum on Friday announced the opening of a special installation to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 truck bombing of the World Trade Center.

The museum said the installation is part of a monthlong series of events marking the deadly attack that killed six people and injured more than 1,000 others.

"The ramifications of the 1993 attack on the World Trade Center continue to reverberate today," museum president Alice M. Greenwald said. "We invite the public to join us during the month of February as we mark this historic milestone in remembrance of those killed, to honor the courage of those who responded, and in recognition of those who survived."

The "Remembering the 1993 Bombing at the World Trade Center" installation tells the story of the bombing plot, its effects on the 16-acre (6-hectare) site and efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The installation, on view from Feb. 1 through March 5, features a model of the World Trade Center parking garage created by the FBI to demonstrate the immense scale of the bomb crater.

Also featured is a farewell letter written by Carl Selinger, a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey employee who was stuck in a North Tower elevator and feared he wouldn't survive.

Selinger was rescued hours later by New York Police Department Sgt. Timothy Farrell, who is now retired. The two will be reunited for the first time in a Feb. 12 public program featuring the 1993 bombing survivors.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.