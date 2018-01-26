Female Transported To Hospital After Accident On Hefner Pkwy

A female driver has been transported to the hospital after an accident occurred early Friday morning on Hefner Parkway.

Officials told News 9 that a female was driving south on Lake Hefner Parkway around 2 a.m. The driver noticed her lights weren’t on and after correcting the issue, lost control on the highway, hit an exit sign and rolled into a ditch.

There were no passengers inside the vehicle.

Officials said the driver was transported to INTEGRIS Baptist hospital with minor neck and back injuries.