Female Transported To Hospital After Accident On Hefner Pkwy

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A female driver has been transported to the hospital after an accident occurred early Friday morning on Hefner Parkway.

Officials told News 9 that a female was driving south on Lake Hefner Parkway around 2 a.m. The driver noticed her lights weren’t on and after correcting the issue, lost control on the highway, hit an exit sign and rolled into a ditch.  

There were no passengers inside the vehicle.

Officials said the driver was transported to INTEGRIS Baptist hospital with minor neck and back injuries. 

