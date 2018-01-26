US sales of outdoor equipment slump as consumer habits shift

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Emotional residents are trickling back to the California coastal town that was devastated two weeks ago by mudslides that killed at least 21 people and destroyed more than a hundred homes.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum has announced the opening of a special installation to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 truck bombing of the World Trade Center.

Grumpy Cat has won some scratch. A California jury gave the furry frown queen more than $700,000 this week in a federal lawsuit over the use of her identity.

The owner of a $300,000 Ferrari is suing a Florida resort whose valet mistakenly gave the keys to a young man trying to impress his date.

A former personal assistant for Harvey Weinstein is alleging in a federal lawsuit that she was forced to work in a hostile environment and given tasks like cleaning up after Weinstein's sexual encounters.

Comcast is hoping for a big TV windfall from the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

The outdoor gear industry brings its biggest winter marketplace to Denver facing slipping sales and shifting U.S. consumer habits.

Some are likening Michigan State University to Penn State University amid the sexual abuse scandal the school is facing.

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). A display of Pajar shoes with built-in crampons is on display at the opening of the Outdoor Retailers and Snow Show in the Colorado Convention Center, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Denver. Three floors of all the latest produ...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Snowboards are on display at the Mervin Made booth at the opening of the Outdoor Retailers and Snow Show in the Colorado Convention Center, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Denver. Three floors of all the latest products for out...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). A Polartec Power Fill jacket is on display at the company's booth at the opening of the Outdoor Retailers and Snow Show in the Colorado Convention Center Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Denver. Three floors of all the latest pr...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Lange ski boots line a display wall in the company's booth at the opening of the Outdoor Retailers and Snow Show in the Colorado Convention Center, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Denver. Three floors of all the latest products...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). A ski boot appears on a display at the Salomon booth at the opening of the Outdoor Retailers and Snow Show in the Colorado Convention Center, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Denver. Three floors of all the latest products for o...

By DAN ELLIOTT

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - The outdoor gear industry brought its biggest winter marketplace to Denver this week as it faces slipping sales and shifting U.S. consumer habits.

About 1,000 manufacturers are showing new products to 11,000 retail buyers at the Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show, which opened Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Industry retail sales totaled $18.9 billion from December 2016 through November 2017, down 6 percent from the previous 12 months, according to NPD Group, a market research company that tracks trends in two dozen industries.

One factor in the decline is changing consumer preferences, driven by millennials, said Matt Powell, NPD's senior adviser for the sports industry.

Millennials - sometimes defined as people born between 1982 and 2004 - are less likely than the previous generation to demand outdoor gear that stands up to extreme conditions, Powell said. He used boots as an example.

"The hardest, the most extreme condition some of these boots are going to have is walking from the Prius to the craft brewery," he said.

Millennials want outdoor products that are less specialized and have more uses, he said.

"I describe it as good-enough products. A product that will get me through most of what I want to do, and a product that is versatile," he said.

He cited mountain bikes, which riders can use on streets or trails without special clothing and usually cost less than specialized road bikes.

Millennials are outdoorsy and support environmental preservation and sustainability, Powell said, but they have a different take on health and fitness than their predecessors. They have a more lighthearted approach that involves their friends, he said.

Some individual retailers and manufacturers have adapted, but the overall industry has not, Powell said.

"I think the outdoor industry has not responded enough to this shift in the mindset of consumers," he said.

Greg Thomsen, U.S. managing director for Adidas Outdoors, said the industry is moving to cater to younger people.

"A lot of companies are aging, and Adidas is focusing on the 20-something demographic and younger," he said. "This industry has been aging for a long time, and it's nice to bring in some new people."

The Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show gives retail buyers a look at goods they can sell starting next fall.

The 500,000-square-foot (46,000-square-meter) expo is packed with nearly everything outdoors people might need, and a few things they might not: Ski parkas and bikinis, snow boots and sandals, axes and accounting software, snowboards and sleds, bicycles and camper vans, packaged food and Colorado whiskey.

Displays range from a humble table to elaborate, two-story exhibits with changing rooms or conference tables. Some exhibitors wore clingy ski pants; another wore a Royal Canadian Mounted Police uniform complete with scarlet tunic.

The exhibit hall is not open to the public, but some peripheral events are, including a fashion show, a concert and film showings.

This is the first Outdoor Retailer Show since it left its longtime home in Salt Lake City. Some big players in the outdoor industry argued that Utah's political leaders were too hostile toward preserving public lands, so the show moved to Colorado, whose environmental politics are more in tune with the industry's.

This week's show is also the first since its producer, Emerald Expositions, acquired the SnowSports Industries America Snow Show, which had been held each January in Denver. Organizers say it's the first time in nearly 30 years that the outdoor and snow industries have a combined show.

Snow industry sales, which include skis, snowboards, boots, bindings and other equipment, are faring better than the larger outdoor industry. For the first four months of the current winter season, sales totaled $2 billion, up 7.8 percent.

___

Associated Press writer James Anderson contributed to this report.

___

Follow Dan Elliott at http://twitter.com/DanElliottAP . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/dan%20elliott .

