Funeral Set For Pittsburg County Gas Drilling Rig Explosion Vict - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Funeral Set For Pittsburg County Gas Drilling Rig Explosion Victim

Posted: Updated:
Photo of Roger Cunningham Photo of Roger Cunningham
SEMINOLE, Oklahoma -

One of the victims of the gas drilling rig explosion in Pittsburg County will be laid to rest this weekend.

Roger Cunningham's funeral will be held at the First Baptist Church in Seminole on Saturday.  The service is at 2 p.m. 

Roger Cunningham, 55, was a directional drilling consultant at site near Quinton. 

Four other men were also killed in that explosion near Quinton on Monday, January 22, 2018.

They are Josh Ray, 35, of Fort Worth; Matt Smith, 29, of McAlester; Cody Risk, 26, of Wellington, Colorado and Parker Waldridge, 60, of Crescent.
 

