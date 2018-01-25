Anadarko Middle Schoolers Arrested For Gun, Drugs - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Anadarko Middle Schoolers Arrested For Gun, Drugs

Posted: Updated:
ANADARKO, Oklahoma -

A loaded gun turned up in an Anadarko Middle School bathroom Wednesday morning. The school called police, who quickly arrested a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old boy.

Police Chief Tracy Roles says police found the gun in a backpack in the bathroom. Roles says the gun belonged to the 14-year-old. He says they also found what they believe was a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, which he says belonged to the 12-year-old.

“It’s serious business,” he said, “especially in today’s society. This is right on the heels of a school shooting in Kentucky that left people dead and several people injured. Then the next day, we have a gun in our school. We’re not going to deal with it lightly.”

Roles says a police lockdown that included two K-9’s also turned up a bag of marijuana that he says belonged to a 13-year-old girl.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.