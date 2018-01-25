Congressman who settled complaint won't seek re-election

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

Emotional residents are trickling back to the California coastal town that was devastated two weeks ago by mudslides that killed at least 21 people and destroyed more than a hundred homes.

The Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show has debuted in Denver after a high-profile departure from its longtime Utah home in a dispute over preserving public lands.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

Stunned by a deadly school shooting, a grief-stricken Kentucky community is struggling to understand how one of its own could have unleashed such terror.

Parents of abused gymnasts say they 'will never get rid of the guilt'.

South Dakota could become the first state to repeal a "bill of rights" for crime victims if legislators succeed in removing it from the state constitution.

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Republican congressman from Pennsylvania who settled a former aide's sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money told Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday that he will not seek re-election, according to a spokesman for Ryan.

The complaint by a former aide three decades younger than U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan came to light Jan. 20 in a New York Times report, citing unnamed people. The accuser's lawyer, Alexis Ronickher, called the allegations "well-grounded" and a "serious sexual harassment claim."

Meehan, 62, is a four-term congressman and former U.S. attorney in Philadelphia. The married father of three had described the woman in an interview as a "soul mate," and acknowledged that he had lashed out when he discovered she had begun dating another man. But he contended he had done nothing wrong and had never sought a romantic relationship with her.

The Times report spurred Ryan to call for an Ethics Committee investigation and Meehan's removal from the committee. Ryan also told Meehan to repay the money and the Ethics Committee opened an investigation into whether Meehan sexually harassed the woman and misused official resources.

Meehan is the fifth member of Congress to resign or say he won't run again amid a national reckoning over sexual misconduct in the workplace.

The former aide made the complaint last summer to the congressional Office of Compliance after Meehan became hostile toward her when she did not reciprocate his romantic interest in her, and she left the job, the Times reported.

The settlement had been kept secret, and Meehan refused to say how much taxpayer money he paid as part of the agreement. Meehan said he followed the advice of House lawyers and Ethics Committee guidance in agreeing to the payment.

He said he had developed strong feelings for the woman in the seven years she had worked for him, and that he reacted badly when he discovered that she had a romantic interest in another man.

He told reporters that while he had struggled with his feelings, he also insisted that he had kept their relationship professional. Meehan represents a closely divided district in moderate southeastern Pennsylvania that has been criticized as being among the nation's most gerrymandered districts.

Initially, Meehan had said he would run for a fifth term. But even after he aired his side of the story, Republicans quietly looked for other candidates, believing that Meehan could not regain voter confidence after he had used taxpayer money to settle the case.

The badly contorted district - drawn by Republicans before the 2012 election in a bid to help Meehan win re-election - is a huge liability for Republicans and could change dramatically in a court-ordered redrawing of Pennsylvania's congressional boundaries.

Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly won the district in the 2016 presidential election, and winning it likely becomes an even bigger target for Democrats riding an anti-Trump wave in Philadelphia's suburbs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.