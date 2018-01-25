ODOT Creates Public Viewing Area For I-235 Bridge Move - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

ODOT Creates Public Viewing Area For I-235 Bridge Move

Starting at 7 p.m. January 26, a major interstate in the metro will close. While engineers use an innovative technique to move 4-million pounds of steel, I-235 from south of I-44 to N 36th Street will be shut down.

The slow and steady work to transport the railroad bridge spans will start early Saturday morning.

Bleachers are set up for the public on the east side of I-235 at N 50th Street. They will be open from January 26-29, closing after dark each day. The bleachers will seat about 100 people.

For those who don’t want to get out, ODOT is also providing a live stream of the operation.

Click here to view the live stream.

The road and ramps are set to re-open no later than Tuesday, January 30 at 6 a.m.

This milestone is part of ODOT’s largest project in history to widen and reconstruct the area of I-235 between I-44 and N 36th Street. It is set for completion in 2019.

