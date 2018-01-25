Russ, KD Team Up To Face Steph In All-Star Game

Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 46 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 121-112 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory.More >>
Lebron James had the No. 1 pick as a result of earning the most votes in fan balloting, while Steph Curry had the first pick in the reserve round after the starters were selected. He passed on Russell Westbrook, the NBA MVP who instead ended up on Team LeBron.More >>
The return of the XFL, an extreme professional football league, to be announced today.More >>
Baker Mayfield is firing back at critics and winning the perception war at the Senior Bowl this week.More >>
Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.More >>
