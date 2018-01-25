Detective: Neighbors heard ex-con kill mother, stepfather

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

The Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show has debuted in Denver after a high-profile departure from its longtime Utah home in a dispute over preserving public lands.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

South Dakota could become the first state to repeal a "bill of rights" for crime victims if legislators succeed in removing it from the state constitution.

A detective says a man accused of serial killings in Arizona killed his mother at their apartment and argued with his stepfather before shooting him to death.

Stunned by a deadly school shooting, a grief-stricken Kentucky community is struggling to understand how one of its own could have unleashed such terror.

Parents of abused gymnasts say they 'will never get rid of the guilt'.

Gymnasts' parents say they'll 'never get rid of the guilt'

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - A convicted felon accused of serial killings in Arizona fatally shot his mother in the apartment they shared and then had an argument with his stepfather before killing him, a police detective testified Thursday.

Neighbors of Cleophus Cooksey Jr., 35, heard the gunshots on Dec. 17 that are believed to have killed his mother, Rene Cooksey, according to Detective Michelle Cervantes. Then they heard a tense exchange of words between Cooksey and his stepfather, Edward Nunn, followed by more gunshots, Cervantes said at a bail hearing.

While the reason for the argument is unknown, the detective said a neighbor reported hearing someone in the Cooksey apartment saying something about "the devil, evil (and) Satan" before the second volley of gunfire. It was unclear from the testimony who made the comment and how it fits into the argument.

The detective was the only witness to testify at a court hearing where prosecutors were asking for Cooksey to be denied bail.

It was set at $1 million after his arrest in the deaths of his mother and stepfather. It was upped to $5 million last week after police said he killed seven others, though no charges have been filed in those deaths.

Cooksey is accused of carrying out the serial killings in metro Phoenix from late November until mid-December. They say ballistics and other evidence tie him to the slayings. Investigators say Cooksey knew some of the victims but were still trying to determine motives in a few of the attacks.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp hasn't yet made a decision on whether Cooksey should be jailed until trial. The judge said he must first read grand jury transcripts from the case.

Cooksey, who has pleaded not guilty, chose not to attend Thursday's hearing. One of his lawyers, Gary Beren, declined to comment.

Prosecutors say state law denies bail to people charged with crimes eligible for the death penalty. Authorities haven't said whether they will seek the death penalty.

Cooksey's attorneys say prosecutors can't show why the deaths of Cooksey's mother and stepfather could lead to the death penalty.

Four months before the killings started, Cooksey was released from prison on a manslaughter conviction for his participation in a 2001 robbery of a strip club where an accomplice was fatally shot.

___

Follow Jacques Billeaud at www.twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud . His work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/jacques%20billeaud .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.