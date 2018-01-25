Gymnasts' parents say they'll 'never get rid of the guilt'

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

The Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show has debuted in Denver after a high-profile departure from its longtime Utah home in a dispute over preserving public lands.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

South Dakota could become the first state to repeal a "bill of rights" for crime victims if legislators succeed in removing it from the state constitution.

A detective says a man accused of serial killings in Arizona killed his mother at their apartment and argued with his stepfather before shooting him to death.

Stunned by a deadly school shooting, a grief-stricken Kentucky community is struggling to understand how one of its own could have unleashed such terror.

Parents of abused gymnasts say they 'will never get rid of the guilt'.

Gymnasts' parents say they'll 'never get rid of the guilt'

(Matthew Dae Smith /Lansing State Journal via AP). Surrounded by her parents and boyfriend, Anya Gillengarten wipes her face after giving her victim impact statement in Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's courtroom during the fourth day of a sentencing ...

(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File). FILE- In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, former family friend to the Nassar family, and babysitter to Nassar's children Kyle Stephens, right, addresses Larry Nassar during the first day of the vic...

(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP). Emma Ann Miller, 15, speaks Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, during the fifth day of victim impact statements against Larry Nassar in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, Mich. Nassar will be sentenced on sex...

(Matthew Dae Smith /Lansing State Journal via AP). Anya Gillengarten is surrounded by her parents and boyfriend after giving her victim impact statement in Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's courtroom during the fourth day of a sentencing hearing for f...

(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File). FILE- In this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo, Whitney Mergens speaks during the fifth day of victim impact statements against Larry Nassar in Ingham County Circuit Court. Mergens' parents and boyfriend...

By DAVID EGGERT and TAMMY WEBBER

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Some parents thought they were misinterpreting the doctor's techniques. Others assumed their children were lying or mistaken.

But as more details emerged, the mothers and fathers had to face an awful truth: A renowned sports doctor had molested their daughters.

These parents, many fighting back tears, confronted Larry Nassar during his long sentencing hearing, lamenting their deep feelings of guilt and wondering how they could have missed the abuse that sometimes happened when they were in the same room.

"I willingly took my most precious gift in this world to you, and you hurt her, physically, mentally and emotionally. And she was only 8," Anne Swinehart told Nassar. "I will never get rid of the guilt that I have about this experience."

Many of the young athletes had come to Nassar seeking help with gymnastics injuries. He was sentenced Wednesday to up to 175 years in prison after admitting sexually assaulting patients under the guise of medical treatment while employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, the sport's governing body, which also trains Olympians.

He counted on his charm and reputation to deflect any questions. He was so brazen that he sometimes molested patients in front of their parents, shielding the young girls with his body or a sheet. His clinic on the university campus was decorated with signed photos of Olympic stars, bolstering his credentials to star-struck athletes and their families.

Parents who voiced concern say Nassar dismissed their questions. The mother of one 12-year-old victim said she questioned Nassar about not wearing gloves and he "answered in a way that made me feel stupid for asking."

"I told myself, 'He's an Olympic doctor, be quiet,'" the woman said. "The guilt that I feel, and that my husband feels, that we could not protect our child, is crippling."

Some victims said they were so young that they did not understand they had been abused until they were adults, so did not tell anyone.

What's more, coaches told the parents that Nassar was the best and could help their daughters achieve their dreams.

Paul DerOhannesian, a former prosecutor in New York who has written a book on sexual assault trials, said abusers in positions of authority often hold "tremendous power" over both children and parents. Some parents also fear what will happen to their child if they report abuse, and children often have difficulty talking to parents about anything sexual.

"It shouldn't turn into a situation where we blame parents," DerOhannesian said.

But even when Nassar's abuse was reported to coaches and law enforcement authorities, many of them did not believe Nassar had done anything wrong, causing many parents and girls to second-guess themselves.

Donna Markham recounted how her then-12-year-old daughter Chelsey began sobbing in the car as they were headed home after a session with Nassar.

Her daughter said, "Mom, he put his fingers in me and they weren't gloved," then begged her mother not to confront Nassar, fearing it would derail her gymnastics career.

The next day, Donna Markham told her daughter's coach, who did not believe it. Markham said she also asked other mothers if their daughters had mentioned inappropriate touching by Nassar. "They gave me a look like, 'You're lying to me,'" she told the judge, choking back tears.

Chelsey Markham quit gymnastics not long afterward and entered a "path of destruction" and self-loathing and eventually killed herself.

"It all started with him," Markham told the judge. "It has destroyed our family. We used to be so close. ... I went through four years of intense therapy trying to deal with all this, until I could finally accept the fact that this was not my fault."

Some parents did not believe their daughters at first, finding it incomprehensible that the man they trusted could have done anything wrong.

Kyle Stephens, whose family was close with Nassar's, said he repeatedly abused her from age 6 to 12 during family visits to his home near Lansing, Michigan. But her parents did not believe her when she finally told them and made her apologize to Nassar.

Years later, her father realized she was telling the truth, and she blamed his 2016 suicide partly on the guilt he felt.

"Perhaps you have figured it out by now, but little girls don't stay little forever," Stephens told Nassar. "They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world."

Dancer Olivia Venuto, who said Nassar abused her from 2006, when she was 12, until 2013, said her parents did not believe her at first and sent Nassar messages of support after a 2016 Indianapolis Star investigation revealed the abuse.

Swinehart said that when her 15-year-old daughter, Jillian, told her she had been abused, "I tried to believe that there was some medical necessity for this treatment," she said. "The alternative was just too horrific, to think that I had let this happen to my child when I was sitting right there."

Police in Michigan investigated Nassar twice. One inquiry from 2004 concluded that his actions were medically appropriate. Another investigation in 2014 and 2015 did not result in charges.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who sentenced Nassar, told parents not to feel guilty. "The red flags may have been there, but they were designed to be hidden," she said.

Swinehart said other people can't know how they would have reacted in the same situation.

"Quit shaming and blaming the parents," she said. "Trust me, you would not have known. And you would not have done anything differently."

___

Webber reported from Indianapolis. Associated Press Writer Mike Householder in Lansing, Michigan, contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.