How Tax Code Changes Could Affect Oklahomans - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

How Tax Code Changes Could Affect Oklahomans

Posted: Updated:
Accountants and other tax professionals are looking for more clarification in the state tax code after changes were made at the federal level. Accountants and other tax professionals are looking for more clarification in the state tax code after changes were made at the federal level.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Accountants and other tax professionals are looking for more clarification in the state tax code after changes were made at the federal level.

The IRS eliminated personal exemptions from the federal tax code.

“One of the things most people don’t understand is that the federal tax law impacts the state law,” said CPA and Associate Dean of the Business College at Oklahoma Christian University Elaine Kelly.

Kelly said current Oklahoma tax forms show that you may not be able to claim personal exemptions for 2018.

That would mean Oklahomans would lose their $1,000 personal exemption per member of their family.

Tax brackets vary, but Kelly said it would cost a family $50 more per person in Oklahoma income taxes.

News 9 took those concerns to the Oklahoma Tax Commission on Thursday.

The Tax Commission says it’s still trying to figure out how federal changes in the tax code will impact Oklahoma tax code. It also said, like in the past, Oklahomans will still be able to claim a $1000 personal deduction per family member for 2018, despite federal changes.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.