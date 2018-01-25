ODOT Prepares To Shut Down I-235 Friday

After a delay last week, I-235 is set to close from Friday evening to Tuesday morning.

After a delay last week, I-235 is set to close from Friday evening to Tuesday morning.

Several detours and viewing options are available.

Brian Bakeman lives right above the stretch of road being closed from I-44 to 36th Street. He plans to watch the giant trusses move throughout the weekend.

“It's going to be weirder seeing this huge steel bridge spanning Broadway Extension. I mean it's a huge bridge,” Bakeman said.

Bakeman said construction has caused some trouble in his neighborhood thus far.

“Besides it being an inconvenience, and a noise distraction, we're getting kind of addicted to the ‘beep beep beep beep,’ sounds, but we really are kind of excited to see this get finished,” Bakeman said.

To get the railroad bridge portion of the Off-Broadway project finished, drivers need to reroute through the weekend.

Detours include Lincoln Boulevard, Lake Hefner Parkway, I-40, I-44 and I-35.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation hopes to work as long as weather permits.

“They'll probably stop and they'll restart taking advantage of the times they can. They're committed to allow some type of work to take place this weekend,” Terri Angier, with ODOT, said.

For those avoiding the hassle of driving altogether, the bridge movement is a sight to see.

“It's a huge bridge. We're just kind of intrigued over how they're going to do it,” Bakeman said.