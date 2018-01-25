Fire Consumes Home In Rural Logan County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Fire Consumes Home In Rural Logan County

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Fire destroyed a home in rural Logan County, Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene at a home in the 8300 block of Gatlin Dr., near the intersection of University Avenue and S. Anderson Road, to the east of I-35.

When crews arrived on scene, the home was already fully engulfed, with large plumes of smoke and flames were shooting from the roof. Authorities tell News 9 everyone inside of the home, including pets, made it out to safety.

The home, approximately 2,000 square feet, is considered a total loss. A cause has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

