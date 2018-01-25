Six SW OK School Districts Cancel Classes Due To Flu

The flu has hit the Lawton area hard recently, forcing six different districts in the area to cancel classes.

Lawton Schools, Cache Schools, Bishop Schools, Flower Mound Schools, and Great Plains Technology Center has canceled classes for just Friday, January 26.

Elgin Schools also canceled classes Friday, January 26, as well as Monday, January 29.

School Closed Friday Jan 26th. Please share. pic.twitter.com/lfhhv950sN — Cache Public School (@CacheSchools) January 25, 2018

Scheduled extra-curricular activities may continue in Elgin. All after-school events for Lawton have been canceled for Friday and Saturday.