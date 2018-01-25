Crews Respond To Wildfire Near Maud

Crews battling wildfire that sparked about four miles south of Maud.

Fire crews were called to battle a wildfire south of Maud, Oklahoma on OK 9A HWY.

Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was flying over the scene. Jim Gardner said some mobile homes were in the path of the blaze and an outbuilding is a total loss. It looks like about 60 to 70 acres have burned.

