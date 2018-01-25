NAACP sues Homeland Security over Haiti immigration policy

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

The Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show has debuted in Denver after a high-profile departure from its longtime Utah home in a dispute over preserving public lands.

The Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show has debuted in Denver after a high-profile departure from its longtime Utah home in a dispute over preserving public lands.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

Parents of abused gymnasts say they 'will never get rid of the guilt'.

Parents of abused gymnasts say they 'will never get rid of the guilt'.

Gymnasts' parents say they'll 'never get rid of the guilt'

Gymnasts' parents say they'll 'never get rid of the guilt'

South Dakota could become the first state to repeal a "bill of rights" for crime victims if legislators succeed in removing it from the state constitution.

South Dakota could become the first state to repeal a "bill of rights" for crime victims if legislators succeed in removing it from the state constitution.

A detective says a man accused of serial killings in Arizona killed his mother at their apartment and argued with his stepfather before shooting him to death.

A detective says a man accused of serial killings in Arizona killed his mother at their apartment and argued with his stepfather before shooting him to death.

Stunned by a deadly school shooting, a grief-stricken Kentucky community is struggling to understand how one of its own could have unleashed such terror.

Stunned by a deadly school shooting, a grief-stricken Kentucky community is struggling to understand how one of its own could have unleashed such terror.

By JENNIFER KAY

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) - The NAACP has sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, citing President Donald Trump's disparaging comments about immigrants and their home countries as evidence of racial discrimination influencing his administration's decision to end protections for roughly 60,000 Haitians.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Maryland federal court, the NAACP and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund said Homeland Security officials failed to follow the normal decision-making process when considering whether to renew the temporary protected status granted to Haitian immigrants since a devastating earthquake struck the Caribbean country in 2010.

Instead of reviewing facts about conditions in Haiti since the earthquake, including an ongoing cholera outbreak and destruction from Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Homeland Security officials sought to bolster stereotypes about blacks and immigrants committing crimes and receiving public assistance, according to the lawsuit.

The temporary protected status allowing Haitians to legally live and work in the U.S. after the 2010 earthquake had been renewed repeatedly, to the chagrin of critics who said the humanitarian measure never intended to allow immigrants to establish roots in this country.

The Trump administration announced in November that Haitians with the protected status would have until July 2019 to get their affairs in order and return home.

The lawsuit cites a 2017 report from The Associated Press detailing U.S. immigration officials' attempts to find data on Haitians with protected status committing crimes or receiving public assistance. It also quotes separate reports that Trump said thousands of Haitians who came to the U.S. in 2017 "all have AIDS," and that he used vulgar language to question why the country needed more immigrants from Haiti or from African countries instead of from countries like Norway.

Trump's comments on immigration from his presidential campaign, including statements about "bad hombres" he would expel from the country, also were cited by the lawsuit, along with reports that former Homeland Security Acting Secretary Elaine Duke was being pressured by administration officials to rescind temporary protected status for immigrants from Honduras.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund has been a separate organization from the NAACP since 1957. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the NAACP and its members with protected status, names Duke and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson as defendants.

"President Trump has made clear that he wishes to reduce the number of immigrants of color to the United States. The rescission of Haiti's (temporary protected status) is part of that agenda," the lawsuit said.

Homeland Security spokeswoman Katie Waldman said in an email Thursday the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

___

This story has been clarified to reflect that the NAACP and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund are separate entities.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.