Hit the road in country music icon Merle Haggard's tour bus

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) - Want to hit the road like a country music icon? You'll get a chance next month when Merle Haggard's tour bus goes up for sale in Texas.

Burley Auction Gallery in New Braunfels will hold an auction on Feb. 10 featuring a 2008 Motor Coach Industries bus used by the late musician.

The Austin American-Statesman reports the bus features a vintage train horn, a Santa Fe Super Chief insignia, a master bedroom, four bunks and a lounge area.

Haggard rose from poverty and prison to international fame through his songs about outlaws, underdogs and an abiding sense of national pride. His hits include "Okie From Muskogee" and "Sing Me Back Home."

The Grammy was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1994. He died in California on April 6, 2016, his 79th birthday.

